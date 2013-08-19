Dow And Taminco Strike Choline Deal

Taminco, the world’s largest producer of alkylamines, has reached an agreement to supply the amine derivative choline hydroxide to Dow Chemical as a raw material for making 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) choline. Dow has long sold 2,4-D as a broad-spectrum herbicide. The new product, 2,4-D choline, offers better handling, less volatility, and less particle drift, Dow says. It will be sold as part of Enlist Duo, a combination of 2,4-D choline and crop seeds genetically modified to resist the herbicide. Enlist Duo is now being reviewed by USDA.
