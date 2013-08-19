Evonik Will Boost Additives In Singapore

Evonik Industries plans a “significant” expansion of its oil additives plant on Jurong Island, Singapore. The German firm is already making improvements to the site that should be completed in the first half of 2014. Add in subsequent projects that are targeted for early 2015, and capacity at the facility will nearly double, Evonik says. The Singapore plant sells additives for lubricants and refinery products that are based on poly(alkyl methacrylates). Evonik says Singapore will be the largest of its six oil additive production sites after the project is complete.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter