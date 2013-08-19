Brazilian biotech firm GranBio has signed an agreement with Solvay’s Rhodia unit to build a facility that makes n-butyl alcohol from agricultural waste. Such a plant would be the world’s first to use sugarcane straw and bagasse, raw materials that are also used to produce ethanol in Brazil, to make n-butyl alcohol. The companies are shooting for a 2015 start-up. n-Butyl alcohol is used in the production of acrylates and methacrylates and is a raw material for paints and solvents.
