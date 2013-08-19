Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha (ISK) is closing its titanium dioxide plant in Singapore and consolidating production in Yokkaichi, Japan. The Singapore facility has an annual capacity of 54,000 metric tons and employs 210 workers. ISK cites the high cost of local infrastructure, small scale of the plant, and strong local currency as reasons for the closure. Additionally, the company notes that headwinds from the weak global TiO2 sector worked against keeping the facility open. “The recent sharp increase of feedstock prices and worldwide sluggish demand has further impacted its profitability negatively to such an extent that significant improvement cannot be expected in the foreseeable future,” the company says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter