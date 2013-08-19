Invista, SilicoLife Sign Butadiene Pact

Invista, a manufacturer of chemical intermediates, polymers, and fibers, will collaborate with computational modeling firm SilicoLife on processes for making biobased industrial chemicals, beginning with butadiene. Butadiene is commonly used to make synthetic rubber, but Invista says it will also explore using biobased butadiene for nylon 6,6 production. The firms say the agreement will combine Invista’s biotechnology, catalysis, and chemical industry know-how with SilicoLife’s metabolic engineering and synthetic biology skills for optimizing microbial strains.
