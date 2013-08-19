Lanzatech To Make Algae Food From Co2

LanzaTech, which uses microbes to ferment waste gases into renewable fuels and chemicals, has partnered with a joint venture in India on a process to increase the lipid production of algae. The firm will work with the Centre for Advanced Bio-Energy Research, a joint venture of Indian Oil Corp. and the Indian government’s Department of Biotechnology, to convert waste CO2 to acetates, which would be used as a source of chemical energy for algae. The resulting algal oils could be refined into fuels. LanzaTech is already working with Indian Oil to develop a domestic source of ethanol by fermenting carbon monoxide emissions from steel plants.
