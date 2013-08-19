Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Mapping Train Hazmat Accident Data

by Glenn Hess
August 19, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The Center for Effective Government has released an interactive map of the U.S. that displays the location and details of freight train derailments and other rail accidents involving toxic chemicals from 1991 through 2012. “Public officials, first responders, and citizens have a right to know when toxic chemicals are moving through their communities,” says Katherine McFate, CEO of the government watchdog group. The center also released data showing the total number of annual freight train accidents that involved toxic substances, as well as resulting fatalities, injuries, and damages. Over the past 21 years, 1992 had the highest number of rail accidents involving toxic substances (257), and the number of accidents has generally declined after that high. Since 2003, fewer than 100 accidents have occurred each year. Only six fatalities have resulted from freight train crashes involving toxic chemicals over the past decade, but four of those deaths occurred in 2012.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE