Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Molecular Machinery That Kicks Asthma Into Gear Is Unveiled

The blood-clotting factor fibrinogen plays an important part in triggering immune responses in the lungs, study finds

by Lauren K. Wolf
August 19, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Asthma affects about one in 12 people in the U.S. To find treatments for the chronic disease, scientists have long sought its underlying molecular causes. David B. Corry and Farrah Kheradmand of Baylor College of Medicine, in Houston, and colleagues recently unveiled part of asthma’s molecular pathway when they reported the results of some 20 years’ worth of research in Science (2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1240342). By studying the response of lung cells from mice and humans to fungi—a frequent asthma trigger—the team determined that fibrinogen, a glycoprotein involved in blood clot formation, helps trigger asthma symptoms. The researchers showed that fungal protease enzymes cleave fibrinogen into bits, one of which binds and activates Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), a protein on cells lining the lungs. This cleavage probably happens in everyone’s lungs, Corry says, but to a greater degree in the lungs of asthmatics. Then, TLR4 somehow signals the “big guns” of the immune system—helper T cells, which ultimately induce an allergic response. Designing drugs to block TLR4, though, would be “playing with fire,” Corry says, because it regulates other parts of the immune system. But finding and blocking the relevant fibrinogen fragment might be a future strategy for asthma treatment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lysozyme may drive neuropathic pain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New target for anti-inflammatory drugs found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Removing Sugar From Cancer Drug Eliminates Side Effect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE