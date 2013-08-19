Partnership Targets Graphene Electrodes

Norway’s Graphene Batteries has signed an agreement with CVD Equipment, a manufacturer of chemical vapor deposition equipment, to jointly develop electrodes for lithium-ion batteries that do not require binders. Graphene Batteries has experimented with and synthesized graphene derivatives such as graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide in its work to develop what it calls safe and durable high-energy battery materials. CVD’s applications lab is focused on high-efficiency materials manufacturing, including nanomaterials for electrical components and coatings.
