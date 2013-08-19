Research Articles Of The Year Announced

Two research papers that have demonstrated creativity and impact on agricultural and food chemistry are the winners of the inaugural Research Article of the Year Award Lectureship, presented by the Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry and the ACS Divisions of Agricultural & Food Chemistry and of Agrochemicals.
The corresponding authors of the two papers will each receive $1,000, a commemorative plaque, and up to $1,250 to attend the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
John H. Grabber,a research agronomist at the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center of the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, will be honored for his paper “Identifying New Lignin Bioengineering Targets: Impact of Epicatechin, Quercetin Glycoside, and Gallate Derivatives on the Lignification and Fermentation of Maize Cell Walls” (2012, DOI: 10.1021/jf203986a).
Thomas Hofmann,chair of food chemistry and molecular sensory science at the Technical University of Munich, in Freising, Germany, will be honored for his paper “Human Psychometric and Taste Receptor Responses to Steviol Glycosides” (2012, DOI:10.1021/jf301297n).
