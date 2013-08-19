Sanford-Burnham Teams With Pfizer

Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute and Pfizer will jointly identify new therapeutic targets for preventing and treating complications of obesity and diabetes. The partners will use screening tools and systems biology techniques developed by Sanford-Burnham to discover means of reducing insulin resistance in both diseases. Investigational compounds from Pfizer will be screened at Sanford-Burnham’s Conrad Prebys Center for Chemical Genomics in La Jolla, Calif. “Pfizer’s collaboration with Sanford-Burnham to use their cutting-edge screen designs is an example of our strategy to work with academic innovators to discover novel therapeutics for prevention and treatment of diabetes,” says Tim Rolph, head of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases research at Pfizer.
