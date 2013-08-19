Advertisement

Materials

South Korea’s Cheil Buys Novaled Stake

by Michael McCoy
August 19, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 33
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Novaled
Novaled is developing OLED materials for lighting.
This is a picture of a lighting panel made using Novaled’s Organic light emitting diode technology.
Credit: Novaled
Novaled is developing OLED materials for lighting.

Cheil Industries, part of South Korea’s Samsung Group, has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Novaled, a German supplier of materials for organic light-emitting diodes. The transaction values Novaled at nearly $350 million. Founded in 2001 as a spin-off from Dresden University of Technology and the Fraunhofer Institute of Dresden, Novaled had sales last year of about $34 million. Cheil says the purchase will enhance its own OLED business, which includes the supply of electron-transport-layer materials used in Samsung’s Galaxy S4 mobile phone.

