South Korea’s Cheil Buys Novaled Stake

Cheil Industries, part of South Korea’s Samsung Group, has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Novaled, a German supplier of materials for organic light-emitting diodes. The transaction values Novaled at nearly $350 million. Founded in 2001 as a spin-off from Dresden University of Technology and the Fraunhofer Institute of Dresden, Novaled had sales last year of about $34 million. Cheil says the purchase will enhance its own OLED business, which includes the supply of electron-transport-layer materials used in Samsung’s Galaxy S4 mobile phone.
