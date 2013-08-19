Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Through A Window Brightly

Nanotechnology: New material filters out warm, near-infrared light while letting visible light through

by Bethany Halford
August 19, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Gloved hands hold up two glass panels against a pastoral scene. The left one is shaded, the right one is clear and colorless.
Credit: Anna Llordés/LBNL
New electrochromic material can block visible light (left) or just near-infrared light (right).

Window shades and blinds could become light-blocking relics, thanks to a nanocomposite material that dramatically darkens or simply filters out warm near-infrared light with the flip of a switch. When incorporated in a window, the new material could boost a building’s energy efficiency by keeping out some of the heat from sunlight without blocking visible light.

The new material is electrochromic, meaning that it switches among different light-blocking states when a voltage is applied. Other smart windows can change from light to dark, such as thermochromics and photochromics, but these are passive and therefore uncontrollable by the user. Electrochromic windows, which can be actively controlled, aren’t new either. But until now no one has been able to block near-IR light without also blocking visible light.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
In the new material, tin-doped indium oxide nanocrystals (blue, 5 to 15 nm wide) are covalently bound to niobium oxide glass (green). Inset depicts the details of the binding.
Large blue cuboids are beset by smaller green cubes. Inset shows chemical bonds between the shapes.
Credit: Nature
In the new material, tin-doped indium oxide nanocrystals (blue, 5 to 15 nm wide) are covalently bound to niobium oxide glass (green). Inset depicts the details of the binding.

Delia L. Milliron of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Molecular Foundry and colleagues accomplished that feat by making an electrochromic material out of tin-doped indium oxide nanocrystals covalently bound to niobium oxide glass (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12398). “Both of those materials are electrochromically active,” Milliron explains. When a voltage is first applied, the nanocrystals charge to produce the near-IR blocking effect. Increasing the voltage makes the niobium oxide glass block visible light.

People had looked at niobium oxide as an electrochromic material before and discarded it partly because it didn’t darken sufficiently, Milliron notes. But by covalently linking the niobium oxide glass to the nanocrystals, Milliron’s team was able to increase its optical contrast to a level five times its original value.

From studying the structure, Milliron and colleagues discovered that the covalent bonds between the nanocrystals and the niobium oxide glass distort the material’s overall structure, creating more open space on the atomic scale and more free volume in the glass. That allows ions to travel more easily through the material, which is why there’s a higher optical contrast when the voltage is increased. “Now that we understand this behavior a little bit, it’s something we’re going to be able to leverage in many other kinds of material systems for different applications,” she says.

The approach offers novel ways to create energy-efficient windows for buildings, says Claes-Gorän Granq­vist, an electrochromics expert at Sweden’s Uppsala University and founder of electrochromic window maker ChromoGenics. “However, the technique obviously is a new one, and it may yet be difficult to assess the possibilities for implementation on practical windows.”

Milliron agrees.“This is just an initial demonstration,” she says. The material still needs to be optimized and incorporated into an active window. Still, she’s confident that her team is at a good starting point. Costs should be relatively low, she points out, because the composite is made via a solution-based method. Low production costs are important, she adds, because “this is not an application that can tolerate a high price point.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Switchable smart window coating can heat or cool a room
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glass-hybrid plastic offers passive cooling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Promising Solar Cell Materials Also Emit Laser Light

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE