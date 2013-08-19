YCC Seeks Applicants For Leadership Awards

Applications are being accepted for the ACS Younger Chemists Committee’s Younger Chemist Leadership Development Award.
ACS members under the age of 35 are eligible to apply. Winners will receive a stipend to cover the registration fees, transportation, lodging, and meals associated with attending the Younger Chemists Committee’s Leadership Development Workshop, which will be held at the ACS Leadership Institute in Dallas in January 2014.
Applications are due by Nov. 1. For more information, or to apply, ycc.sites.acs.org/ldw.htm. Send questions to lycc.exec@gmail.com.
