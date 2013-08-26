Adimab Signs With Innovent, Celgene

Adimab, a Lebanon, N.H.-based monoclonal antibody specialist, has formed a partnership with Innovent, a Chinese biopharmaceutical company, to discover, develop, and commercialize antibody-based therapeutics. Adimab will use its technology platform to identify fully human therapeutic antibodies against a target selected by Innovent. Both companies will retain rights to develop and commercialize products in their respective territories. Adimab also formed a partnership with Celgene, the Summit, N.J.-based biopharmaceutical firm. The two will use Adimab’s technology to generate therapeutic antibodies for multiple targets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter