09134-cover-UltraCompactcxd.jpg
09134-cover-UltraCompactcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 26, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 34

Instrument makers pack increased power into miniaturized analytical gear

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 34
All Issues

Business

Tiny Tools

Instrument makers pack increased power into miniaturized analytical gear

Halocarbons Reassessed

Study yields new comparative global warming data to assist scientists and business and regulatory decisionmakers

Lab Safety At The University Of California

System works to implement and improve upon legally mandated program to protect researchers

  • Fluorination

    Galileo On Ice

    Researchers commemorate the scientist’s debate on why ice floats on water

  • Business

    Women In Industry

    C&EN’s annual survey finds an influx of women at the top of chemical firms, but equality is far off

  • Biological Chemistry

    Moving Vans For Cellular Proteins

    Chemical Biology: Hybrid small molecules tweak cell signals by repositioning proteins

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Crystal Structure Of A Cuprate-Carbonyl π-Complex

Data for long-predicted intermediate in copper catalysis could aid synthetic method design

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Chemicals Of The Rich And Famous, Dog Doody Duty

 

visit
