Tiny Tools
Instrument makers pack increased power into miniaturized analytical gear
August 26, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 34
Study yields new comparative global warming data to assist scientists and business and regulatory decisionmakers
System works to implement and improve upon legally mandated program to protect researchers
Researchers commemorate the scientist’s debate on why ice floats on water
C&EN’s annual survey finds an influx of women at the top of chemical firms, but equality is far off
Chemical Biology: Hybrid small molecules tweak cell signals by repositioning proteins
Data for long-predicted intermediate in copper catalysis could aid synthetic method design