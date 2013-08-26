Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Building Better Hydrogenases

Biocatalysis: Synthetic building block provides a simple shortcut to hydrogen-producing enzymes

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Julian Esselborn
A diiron cluster (right), which catalyzes H2 formation, can find and bind to the iron-sulfur cluster to complete the active site in a hydrogenase enzyme.
A diiron clusterbound to an iron sulfur cluster in the active site of a hydrogenase enzyme.
Credit: Courtesy of Julian Esselborn
A diiron cluster (right), which catalyzes H2 formation, can find and bind to the iron-sulfur cluster to complete the active site in a hydrogenase enzyme.

A breakthrough in artificial enzymes research could help realize one long-standing goal of hydrogen researchers: synthesizing catalysts that can produce H2 to power fuel cells, make liquid fuels and chemicals, and serve other applications. A newly made synthetic version works as well as the natural type.

When it comes to making hydrogen, hydrogenase enzymes are the champs. The catch is, only bacteria and algae that metabolize hydrogen know how to make the enzymes in exactly the right way. Scientists have tried to synthesize iron-based cluster complexes that mimic the catalytic site in hydrogenases. But the activity of the synthetic analogs acting on their own has fallen far short.

In an effort to understand those shortcomings, researchers led by Marc Fontecave of the University of Grenoble, in France, and Thomas Happe of Ruhr University, in Germany, tried to insert one of the synthetic analogs, a diiron dithiolate complex bearing carbon monoxide and cyanide ligands, into the natural hydrogenase. To their surprise, they learned that it can be incorporated into the enzyme with unexpected ease, and it skipped a significant chunk of the biosynthetic pathway.

In natural hydrogenase biosynthesis, three maturase enzymes are needed to “mature” the hydrogenase—that is, to build, transport, and attach the diiron complex to a preassembled iron-sulfur cluster on the hydrogenase skeleton. In work published in June, the researchers fed their synthetic diiron complex to one of the maturases and found that it took care of the job of transporting and installing the diiron complex in the active site all by itself—the other two maturases weren’t needed (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12239). The resulting hydrogenase is as active as natural hydrogenases.

With further study, the team has found that not even the single maturase scaffold protein is needed (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2013, DOI:10.1038/nchembio.1311). After adding the synthetic diiron cluster to the hydrogenase skeleton in a test tube, the diiron cluster was able to find its way unassisted to the right spot in the active site, hook itself up, and wiggle into the right shape ready for H2 production, which starts up in just a few minutes.

“This is big news for the hydrogenase community,” says Marcetta Y. Darensbourg of Texas A&M University, whose group studies the synthetic analogs. “Hydrogenase enzymes were not expected to do this. It’s a great coup for both synthetic chemists and biologists.”

Cutting out the maturase middlemen works with both bacterial and algal hydrogenases, thus the researchers believe that their discovery of the spontaneous cluster assembly could be a general approach to producing artificial enzymes for H2 production.

“This report opens the door to a number of new research directions,” write Souvik Roy and Anne K. Jones of Arizona State University in a commentary in Nature Chemical Biology. “It’s exciting to think that a model might prove to have better properties than the native cluster.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists hijack whole cell to build new-to-nature compounds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periwinkle gives up its cancer-busting secrets
Alkaloid Puzzle Resolved

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE