Clariant, Lummus Join For Catalysts

Clariant and Lummus Novolen Technology have signed an agreement under which they will combine their polypropylene catalyst and donor R&D efforts and build a $70 million polypropylene catalyst plant in Louisville. Clariant has been a catalyst supplier since its 2011 acquisition of Süd-Chemie; Lummus is a major licensor of polypropylene manufacturing technology. The firms say the plant, to open by 2015, will produce new Ziegler-Natta catalysts for use by Lummus licensees as well as other polypropylene producers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter