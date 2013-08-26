Dow Opens Technology Hub

Dow Chemical has inaugurated its Northeast Technology Center in Collegeville, Pa. The facility spans 800,000 sq ft and will host more than 800 employees and contractors. The site will serve as an innovation hub for businesses within Dow’s advanced materials segment. Separately, DuPont has expanded its knowledge center in Hyderabad, India, to include an advanced materials application development center for the automotive industry.
