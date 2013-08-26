Advertisement

Environment

How Green The Bioplastics?

August 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 34
Consumers are right to be skeptical of claims that bioplastics are “green” and “sustainable” when sourced from foodstocks (C&EN, July 15, page 18). The actual biobased content in some of these plastics, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), is relatively small. Note that under “cap and trade” laws, makers of some biobased plastics could credibly claim net credits for the carbon dioxide they have solidified.

Organizations with extensive intellectual property in this area stand to profit greatly under a legal system that allows them to sell the same products twice.

Dustin W. Janes
Austin, Texas

