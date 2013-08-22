Advertisement

People

Jillian Buriak Named New Editor Of Chemistry Of Materials

University of Alberta chemistry professor will succeed Leonard Interrante in January 2014

by Susan J. Ainsworth
August 22, 2013
Buriak
[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of Alberta
Head shot of Jilian M. Buriak
Credit: University of Alberta

The new editor of the American Chemical Society journal Chemistry of Materials will be Jillian M. Buriak, a professor of chemistry at the University of Alberta.

Chemistry of Materials focuses on research at the interface of chemistry, chemical engineering, and materials science. ACS, which also publishes C&EN, made the announcement this week.

Buriak will begin her editorship in 2014, succeeding founding editor Leonard V. Interrante, professor emeritus in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s chemistry and chemical biology department. Interrante has edited the journal since 1989.

“We are delighted that Jillian Buriak has been selected by the community as the next editor-in-chief of Chemistry of Materials,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the ACS Journals Publishing Group. “Dr. Buriak brings a keen insight into the materials science field and an enthusiasm for leading the journal that will serve her well in her new role. With the innovations she has planned for Chemistry of Materials, we are confident that the journal will continue to flourish and build upon the already strong legacy that Dr. Interrante established.”

Buriak holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a Ph.D. from Louis Pasteur University, in Strasbourg, France, both in chemistry.

