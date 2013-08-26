Jobs Axed At Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim will cease some production activities at its Ben Venue plant in Bedford, Ohio, and close its Petersburg, Va., plant by the end of the year. About 400 jobs will be cut at the Bedford plant with the closure of its aseptic filling operations, along with 240 jobs at the Petersburg plant, which makes active pharmaceutical ingredients. Boehringer said an assessment of its worldwide active pharmaceutical ingredient production indicated it had too much capacity. The Bedford plant, one of the company’s oldest, has a history of manufacturing problems and several product recalls. About 800 people will continue to work at Bedford.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter