Lubrizol Opens China Plant

Lubrizol held a grand opening ceremony for a $315 million manufacturing facility and R&D center in Zhuhai, a city in southern China near Hong Kong. At the event, Lubrizol’s vice president for additives, Tsung-Fei Tang, said Lubrizol selected Zhuhai for its first major Asian manufacturing facility because it is an efficient location for shipping products and providing services in China—the world’s largest lubricant market—and other Asian countries.
