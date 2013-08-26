Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Opportunities Not To Be Missed

August 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Faculty of junior colleges as well as retired scientists and engineers, from industry or academe, are poorly represented among program participants for the State Department-funded Fulbright teaching and teaching/research awards. Those professionals are missing excellent opportunities to teach or conduct research overseas. I have been the recipient of three of these awards.

The Fulbright organization continues to look for ways to encourage professionals from many fields to contribute their skills overseas. For example, the prohibition on a maximum of two awards has been lifted, funds are available to supplement faculty salaries, and the opportunity now exists to conduct multiple short research trips over several years on one grant.

Although Fulbright awards are competitive, they are open to all who have demonstrated professional excellence in a wide variety of disciplines. There are many applicants for Western Europe or Australia. As scientists and engineers, we are fortunate that English is used to teach technical courses in many countries around the world. Also, junior college faculty and retirees with an industrial background, owing to their real-world experience or work with nontraditional students, are especially valued in developing countries. In many cultures, age is an asset, too.

After retiring from the chemical industry, I spent two academic years in the Persian Gulf and one in Indonesia as a Fulbright award recipient. Although the first several months in a different culture can be challenging, my wife and I both treasure our experiences.

The deadline to apply for next year is Aug. 1, 2014. For those industrial scientists and engineers nearing retirement or currently retired, having some teaching experience, for example as an adjunct lecturer in a two- or four-year school, is extremely helpful. Now would be the time to start preparing a Fulbright award application by going to http://cies.org and noting the awards available by region and discipline and the titles of successful past projects.

Thomas Weeks
Columbus, Ohio

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Training industry chemists
Heh-Won Chang Fellowship seeks applicants
Seeking ACS scholars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE