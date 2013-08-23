Where The Researchers Are

Most U.S. science and engineering workers are concentrated in just a few states, a National Science Foundation analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data shows. Half of the nation’s science employees are in nine states.
California, Texas, and New York—the country’s most populous states—together were home to one-quarter of the 5.7 million U.S. scientists and engineers in 2011, the analysis found. The largest proportion of physical scientists in the workforce was found in the Los Angeles, Denver, and Boston metropolitan areas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter