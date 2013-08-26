Rolls-Royce Asks To Use Chemical On EU Risk List

Rolls-Royce has submitted the first application to use a chemical that is tightly controlled under the European Union’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemical substances law. The company wants to continue using a U.S.-made product containing di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) in manufacturing fan blades for aircraft engines while it explores several DEHP-free alternatives. The EU placed DEHP on its authorization list because of the chemical’s potential to cause reproductive toxicity. A substance on that list may be used only if the EU grants formal approval or exempts the chemical from the authorization process. The European Chemicals Agency is accepting public comment on Rolls-Royce’s application. The agency’s committees on risk assessment and socioeconomic analysis will consider that information as they develop opinions on the company’s application. The European Commission, the administrative arm of the EU, will rely on those opinions as it determines whether to grant Rolls-Royce’s request. The European Chemicals Agency has received notifications from eight other companies indicating that they too will seek EU approval to use chemicals on the authorization list.