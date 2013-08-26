Skyonic Corp., an Austin, Texas-based industrial technology firm, will build a carbon capture and utilization facility at Austin’s Capitol Aggregates cement plant. The firm will extract and mineralize carbon dioxide from the plant’s flue gas into products such as baking soda, hydrochloric acid, and limestone. The project has support from backers including ConocoPhillips and BP. In June, Skyonic raised $48 million from investors and received $80 million in project loans. The project was also awarded a $28 million grant from the Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory.
