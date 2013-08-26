Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Vanadium Dioxide Does A Solid Triple Point

For the first time, researchers find conditions at which three phases of a solid coexist

by Jyllian Kemsley
August 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Phase diagrams show the conditions at which solid, liquid, and gas phases of a material may coexist or occur alone. Phase diagrams can also be drawn for solid-state materials to illustrate the intersections of different electronic, magnetic, or structural phases. By studying temperature- and stress-dependent transitions between metallic and insulating states in vanadium dioxide, a group led by David H. Cobden of the University of Washington, Seattle, has now identified the first triple point for a solid, at which three solid phases co­exist: a coincidence of the metallic and two insulating states of VO2 at 65.0 °C and zero applied stress (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12425). The finding was made possible because the VO2 nanowires used in the study are relatively easy to work with, Cobden says. He notes that the triple point is near room temperature, the material is relatively stable, and his team was able to distinguish the three phases optically. The finding will help researchers understand and exploit the mechanisms of VO2 phase transitions, which are of particular interest for sensing and switching applications. It may also help explain the properties of other materials with metal-insulator transitions, such as high-temperature superconductors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Introducing 2D semiconducting electrides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solid, gas, liquid . . . hexatic phase?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
‘Flat water’ provides a battery boost

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE