ADM Plans Absorbent Starch For Sri Lanka

Agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland has formed a joint venture with Sri Lanka-based CIC Holdings and specialty chemical maker Chemanex to build a facility in Sri Lanka for starch-based superabsorbent polymers. The products, like competing petroleum-based polyacrylate polymers, are used in baby diapers and other hygiene products. The polymers will be made from locally sourced agricultural feedstocks. Dow Chemical and BASF are working on polyacrylate polymers made from biobased acrylic acid.
