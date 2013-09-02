Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

September 2, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 35

By tapping directly into the microbial genome for clues to novel drug candidates, researchers hope to revive interest in natural products

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 91 | Issue 35
Biological Chemistry

Nature’s Second Act

International Exchange

What Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, and Canada can teach other countries about chemistry education

Fracking Debate Splits Europe

Battle lines are being drawn as industry begins test drilling

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Federal Lab Helps Clients Move Prospective Nanomedicines Into Clinical Trials

    Nanotechnology Characterization Lab runs battery of preclinical tests for academic, industrial teams

  • Business

    Instruments Find A Home On The Range

    Shimadzu and the University of Texas, Arlington, build a sprawling technology partnership

  • Policy

    Sequestration Frustration

    Widespread budget cuts are forcing federal employees and academics to make some tough decisions

Science Concentrates

Materials

Nonbonded Hydrogens Get Closer

Hydrogen nonbonded contact distance is shortest ever in new macrobicyclic hydrosilane

Business & Policy Concentrates

