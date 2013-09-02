Nature’s Second Act
By tapping directly into the microbial genome for clues to novel drug candidates, researchers hope to revive interest in natural products
September 2, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 35
Cover image:
Credit:
What Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, and Canada can teach other countries about chemistry education
Nanotechnology Characterization Lab runs battery of preclinical tests for academic, industrial teams
Shimadzu and the University of Texas, Arlington, build a sprawling technology partnership
Widespread budget cuts are forcing federal employees and academics to make some tough decisions
Hydrogen nonbonded contact distance is shortest ever in new macrobicyclic hydrosilane