Materials

Akzo Coating To Aid Speed Record Attempt

by Michael McCoy
September 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 35
Credit: AkzoNobel
AkzoNobel compares the air resistance of the VeloX3 to that of a beer coaster in an airstream.
Students from two Dutch schools will attempt to break the world speed record for a human-powered vehicle with the help of a coating from AkzoNobel. The students, from Delft University of Technology and Free University of Amsterdam, will bring their VeloX3 recumbent bicycle to the Nevada desert later this year in a quest to go faster than 133 km per hour. The bicycle’s surface is covered with a coating that, according to Akzo, reduces air resistance by 14%.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

