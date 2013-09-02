Akzo Coating To Aid Speed Record Attempt

Students from two Dutch schools will attempt to break the world speed record for a human-powered vehicle with the help of a coating from AkzoNobel. The students, from Delft University of Technology and Free University of Amsterdam, will bring their VeloX3 recumbent bicycle to the Nevada desert later this year in a quest to go faster than 133 km per hour. The bicycle’s surface is covered with a coating that, according to Akzo, reduces air resistance by 14%.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter