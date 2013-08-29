Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Another Nuclear Plant To Close

Energy: Cheap natural gas sped demise of Vermont Yankee plant

by Jeff Johnson
August 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NRC
The Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station will shut down in 2014.
This is a picture of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant that will shut down in 2014.
Credit: NRC
The Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station will shut down in 2014.

The Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station in Vernon, Vt., will permanently shut down in 2014, according to plant owner Entergy. The plant becomes the fifth nuclear power facility announced this year to close.

In the Vermont Yankee case, Entergy’s announcement ends a long-simmering dispute between the utility and state officials and residents over the continued operation of the 620-MW plant. During its lifetime, the plant has faced opposition by antinuclear power activists, who became more strident after Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station disaster in 2011. The Vermont Yankee plant design nearly mirrors that of the Fukushima reactor facility.

“This was an agonizing decision and an extremely tough call for us,” says Leo P. Denault, Entergy’s chairman and CEO. He blamed the combination of a “transformational shift” in the energy marketplace driven by low natural gas prices and the resulting cheap electricity, as well as high operating costs to run the small power plant.

Two years ago, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted approval for the 40-year-old Vermont Yankee plant to continue operating for another 20 years. The Vermont State Legislature, however, had passed legislation to block its continued operations. Nevertheless, Entergy kept the plant operating, and earlier this year federal court rulings overturned the state’s action.

But federal approval alone appeared insufficient for Entergy to continue operating the Vermont Yankee plant. Higher maintenance costs, low electricity prices, and competition with natural gas power plants were cited by owners as reasons to shutter the four other nuclear power reactors that went off-line this year—Kewaunee Power Station in Wisconsin, Florida’s Crystal River 3 Nuclear Power Plant, and two units of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in Southern California.

These closures mark the first permanent commercial reactor shutdowns in the U.S. in 15 years and will bring the number of U.S. reactors undergoing decommissioning to 34, according to NRC.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California utility will shutter state’s last nuclear power plant
Long-stalled U.S. nuclear plant set to come on-line
China’s Nuclear Program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE