Australia’s Orica Funds Carbon Capture

Australian chemical maker Orica and local government agencies are together putting about $8 million into Mineral Carbonation International, an Orica-backed firm focused on carbon dioxide capture. MCI is developing mineral carbonation, a process that accelerates a natural carbon capture mechanism by combining CO2 with low-grade minerals such as serpentinite to create solid carbonates. MCI will use CO2 emitted by an Orica nitrogen chemicals plant on Australia’s Kooragang Island.
