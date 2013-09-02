BASF Signs Pact For Conductive Polymers

BASF has agreed to work with Integral Technologies to develop the market for Integral’s line of conductive plastics. Integral’s ElectriPlast subsidiary blends engineering polymers such as nylon, polycarbonate, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene with nickel and stainless steel to yield conductive polymers. ElectriPlast and BASF will market them to automotive suppliers as lightweight electrical shielding materials. Integral also has a development agreement with auto parts firm Delphi Automotive.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter