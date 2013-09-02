Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Breaking Records With Steric Congestion

Hydrogen nonbonded contact distance is shortest ever in new macrobicyclic hydrosilane

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
September 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
This silane features the shortest nonbonding H to H distance in a molecule.
A line structure of silane macrocycle with two H groups pushed very close together in the center.
This silane features the shortest nonbonding H to H distance in a molecule.

When chemist Robert Pascal and colleagues at Tulane University designed a macrobicyclic in,in-bisphosphine earlier this year, they noted the unusual closeness of the molecule’s two bridgehead phosphines (Org. Lett. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ol400728m). They’ve now taken things a step further, synthesizing an in,in-bis(hydrosilane), in which two silicon-hydrogen bonds are pointed directly at each other. The molecule is so sterically crowded that the central nonbonded contact distance between the two silane hydrogens is only about 1.56 Å, the shortest for any crystallographically characterized compound (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI:10.1021/ja407398w). The previous record holder is a cage pentacyclodecane, with nonbonded hydrogens separated by a distance of 1.617 Å. The value of this project, Pascal tells C&EN, “is to explore the limits of stable molecular structures, to provide points of calibration for modern computational methods, and to explore methods for the synthesis of ‘unnatural’ rather than natural products.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists break C–C bond record
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cross metathesis cleaves and restitches single bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first phosphaphosphenium cation isolated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE