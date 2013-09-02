Chinese Company Invests In Georgia

Chinese phosphates producer Hubei Xingfa Chemicals plans to build a facility in Effingham County, Ga. To employ 50 people, the plant will supply industrial phosphates to North American customers when it opens next year, the firm says. Xingfa is based in Yichang, in the inland province of Hubei, where it operates phosphate mines and downstream chemical plants. Xingfa calls itself the largest phosphate producer in central China.
