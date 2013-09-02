Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Family Of Multiply Bonded Bimetallic Complexes Grows

Series of chromium-based bimetallic complexes features a systematic variation in multiple bonding that could be useful in catalysis

by Stephen K. Ritter
September 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Multiple bonds between transition-metal atoms have fascinated chemists for 50 years, ever since F. Albert Cotton’s group at MIT discovered a quadruple bond in a diruthenium complex. Synthesizing these multiply bonded complexes between like metals is now common. But such complexes involving two different metals remain rare. A research team led by Connie C. Lu of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, has taken a systematic look at how multiple bonding varies across a series of heterobimetallic complexes in which chromium is paired with other first-row transition metals (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ja406506m). Chromium is an interesting target, Lu notes, because it is one of a few elements known to engage in more than a quadruple bond. In 2005, Philip P. Power’s group at the University of California, Davis, reported the first metal-metal quintuple bond in a dichromium complex. Lu’s team prepared Mn-Cr, Fe-Cr, Co-Cr, and Ni-Cr complexes that contain metal-metal bonds with bond orders ranging from one to five (two shown). The researchers’ electrochemical studies show that each complex undergoes several one-electron transfer processes. Thus, the heterobimetallic compounds could be useful in multielectron catalysis without requiring expensive precious metals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beryllium doubles down on nitrogen bonding
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Complexes made with many uranium-metal bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixing And Matching Metals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE