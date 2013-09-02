Gevo has opened a plant in Silsbee, Texas, that produces demonstration quantities of p-xylene from biobased isobutyl alcohol. The company can make more than 1,000 lb per month of the polyester intermediate, all of which will go to Japan’s Toray Industries. Gevo and Toray are working together to supply renewable polyester resin to be used in 100% plant-based bottles for Coca-Cola. The Silsbee facility also produces jet fuel from isobutyl alcohol for the U.S. military. Gevo makes the alcohol via fermentation in Luverne, Minn.
