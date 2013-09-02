Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

International Exchange

What Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, and Canada can teach other countries about chemistry education

September 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

This is a picture of a chalkboard with “chemistry lessons” written on it in Spanish, English, Chinese, and French.
Credit: Shutterstock/Yang Ku/C&EN

Chemistry professors are always looking for the best methods to instill in their students a love for the subject as well as a solid understanding of the science.

Contents

Puerto Rican Tradition, 58
Mentoring and research programs help undergraduates thrive in chemistry.

Reforming Hong Kong, 60
Curriculum changes inspire undergraduates to innovate.

Canadian Masters, 62
Master’s graduates’ strong research experience attracts industry job offers.

In this year’s Back to School feature package, C&EN proffers snapshots of three places—Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, and Canada—that teach chemistry in ways that may inspire teachers in other parts of the globe.

In the first article of the package, Senior Editor Susan J. Ainsworth examines how chemistry departments in Puerto Rico have built strong mentoring programs and devised ways to provide valuable research experiences to their undergraduate students. The nurturing environment helps students succeed in chemistry and augments a rigorous chemistry curriculum at a time when budget constraints and cuts to federal programs are straining resources.

Hong Kong’s large-scale experiment in educational reform is the focus of the second story of the package, written by Senior Editor Linda Wang. During the 2012–13 academic year, all eight publicly funded universities in the country converted from a three-year undergraduate curriculum to a four-year curriculum. This transition put the chemistry departments in a unique position to completely revamp their curricula and introduce innovative approaches to teaching. The hope is these changes will create a cultural shift from a rigid system focused on test scores to an environment of creativity and innovation.

In the final story, Wang looks at master’s degree programs in Canada to find out why their chemistry graduates are being snapped up by large U.S. companies like Genentech. She reports that the programs’ emphasis on research, publishable results, and strong communication skills allows their graduates to hit the ground running. But even these successful programs aren’t immune to the sluggish economy, and they are continuing to innovate to stay ahead of the curve.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE