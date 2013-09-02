Lawmakers Seek Penalty For Trade-Secret Theft

Two members of New York’s U.S. congressional delegation are urging the International Trade Commission (ITC) to penalize a Chinese firm found to have stolen trade secrets from Schenectady, N.Y.-based resin manufacturer SI Group. “It is critical that in reviewing this case, the commission consider the importance of the domestic industries and ensure that intellectual property rights are upheld,” Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Paul D. Tonko (D-N.Y.) wrote in a late-August letter to the six ITC commissioners. In June, ITC Administrative Law Judge Robert K. Rogers Jr. found that Sino Legend (Zhangjiagang) Chemical Co. and several affiliates colluded with a plant manager at SI Group’s Shanghai facility to steal the firm’s proprietary technology for making certain rubber resins used in the production of vehicle tires. In addition to capturing nearly 70% of the Chinese market, Sino Legend began shipping the resins to the U.S. for sale and distribution. Rogers recommended a 10-year import ban on the infringing Sino Legend products. ITC is scheduled to issue a final ruling by Nov. 8.
