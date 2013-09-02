M&G Challenges Invista On Claims

Polyethylene terephthalate resin maker Mossi & Ghisolfi says competitor Invista is making misleading statements regarding a patent suit between the two firms. Last month, Invista announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware found that M&G was infringing a patent on Invista’s PolyShield resin technology, which provides a high gas barrier for food and beverage packaging. M&G says the court found only indirect infringement of the patent. Moreover, Invista had voluntarily dismissed other suits related to the infringement case, M&G says, and courts in Italy and Germany ruled in M&G’s favor.
