MedImmune Agrees To Purchase Amplimmune

MedImmune, the biologics division of AstraZeneca, has agreed to acquire Amplimmune for $225 million. The deal will secure for MedImmune several early-stage drug candidates from Amplimmune’s immune-mediated cancer therapy (IMCT) portfolio, including AMP-514, an anti-programmed-cell-death monoclonal antibody in preclinical development. MedImmune’s oncology research is focused on IMCT, in which the immune system is empowered to counteract the tactics used by cancer cells to avoid detection and attack the body. Amplimmune’s owners will be eligible for milestone payments of up to $275 million.
