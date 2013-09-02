Momentive Beefs Up Additives Capacity

Momentive Performance Materials has made investments to increase polyurethane additive manufacturing capacity and resources at several sites. In China, the firm moved its polyurethane additives headquarters to a site in Pudong, Shanghai, that also includes the unit’s sales, marketing, and technology operations. Other projects include an additives plant in Leverkusen, Germany, and an applications development center in Italy. In India, Momentive expanded its manufacturing capabilities, and in Brazil it added capacity to support the growing automotive industry.
