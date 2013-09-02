Monumental Cleanup

“Cleanup Chemistry” quotes Carol A. Grissom, Smithsonian Institution senior objects conservator, saying that she did some testing with organic solvents such as toluene and denatured alcohol but ended up using paint stripper (C&EN, Aug. 5, page 11). Did Grissom and other conservators consider using dry-ice blasting to remove the green paint? If so, why did they reject it?
Robert D. Blackledge
El Cajon, Calif.
