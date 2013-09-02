Sangamo Will Get Alzheimer’s Firm

Sangamo BioSciences will acquire privately held Ceregene, a developer of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies. To complete the deal, Richmond, Calif.-based Sangamo will issue stock, worth about $1 million at its recent share price, and will later make payments contingent on revenues generated from licensing or selling Ceregene products. CERE-110, an AAV-delivered nerve growth factor gene that works in the brain to treat Alzheimer’s disease, is in an NIH-supported Phase II clinical trial.
