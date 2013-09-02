Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Slower Warming Trend Explained

Climate: Model ties Pacific Ocean heat cycling to pace of temperature rise

by Puneet Kollipara
September 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

TREND HIATUS
[+]Enlarge
Annual global surface air temperature variations, compared with 20th-century average, show temperature rise has slowed. SOURCE: National Climatic Data Center
Line graph shows variation from mean global temperature from 1880 to 2012.
Annual global surface air temperature variations, compared with 20th-century average, show temperature rise has slowed. SOURCE: National Climatic Data Center

Like cold bathwater, unusually cool surface water in the tropical Pacific Ocean can help explain why the average surface air temperature around the globe has slowed its warming trend, a study suggests (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12534).

The findings indicate that the global air temperature flattening observed during the past 15 years reflects Earth’s natural climate variability and is temporary, says climate scientist Andrew E. Dessler of Texas A&M University, who wasn’t involved in the study. Man-made greenhouse-gas emissions will win out in the long haul and continue to drive up global temperatures, he says.

The global air-temperature-flattening trend is expected to be a point of discussion in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s next report, which is due for release starting in late September.

Recent research suggests that temporary blips in long-term air temperature trends can be caused by the movement of warm and cool ocean water, which transfers heat to and from the air. One such cycle is the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO). This water circulation pattern is similar to the warming and cooling of the tropical Pacific Ocean’s El Niño and La Niña cycles, but it operates on a longer timescale.

The current Pacific surface cooling is part of the PDO cool period, researchers say. But they haven’t known whether that cooling is contributing to a slowdown of the global air temperature rise.

Seeking answers, Yu Kosaka and Shang-Ping Xie of Scripps Institution of Oceanography ran a climate model with traditional “climate forcers”—including greenhouse gases, solar activity, and aerosols—along with the observed Pacific surface temperatures as an input.

The model results mimic recorded temperatures from 1970 to 2012, including seasonal and decadal variations, the researchers found. The model also reproduced regional climate patterns, including recent U.S. droughts.

The findings suggest PDO’s La Niña-like event is causing the recent air temperature flattening, the authors say, but air temperatures will rise again when the cycle reverses.

The study, Dessler argues, casts doubt on arguments that the climate is less responsive to carbon dioxide than thought or that the temperature flattening stems from reduced solar activity, higher emissions of air-cooling aerosols from coal burning, or volcanic activity.

“This paper is a part of the discussion but not the last word,” says Gavin A. Schmidt of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. He notes that the study doesn’t explain whether the Pacific cooling could be itself influenced by other climate forcers.

The study also doesn’t explain where the heat that the air hasn’t taken up is going, adds Kevin E. Trenberth of the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Dessler suspects that the heat is going deeper into the ocean, which would be consistent with how PDO’s cool period is thought to work.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sulfate aerosols implicated in global warming slowdown
CO2’s Climatic Impact Measured
Extreme Weather Tied To Human Activity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE