Solvay To Sell Peptisyntha

International Chemical Investors Group will buy Peptisyntha, a custom peptide manufacturer, from Solvay. A specialist in liquid-phase synthesis, Brussels-based Peptisyntha will join other peptide manufacturers within ICIG’s CordenPharma group. In 2011, ICIG purchased Genzyme’s pharmaceutical intermediates business in Switzerland and Roche’s peptide manufacturing site in Colorado. Peptisyntha’s U.S.-based sister company was shut down in March, and some of its customer relationships will be transferred. The peptide sale will complete Solvay’s exit from the life sciences area.
