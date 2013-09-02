Who’s Got The Oil?

Maureen Rouhi’s editorial “Myopia” notes that the catastrophically derailed train in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, was carrying oil from North Dakota to New Brunswick province (C&EN, July 15, page 3). If the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline is so necessary to the U.S., why was the North Dakota oil being shipped out of the country rather than to refineries here?
James R. Hanley
Fruit Cove, Fla.
