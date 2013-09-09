Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

From C&EN Archives: Computational Chemistry

by Mitch Jacoby
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Perusing C&EN Archives is like strolling along the avenues of the history of chemistry. Jump to the beginning of Computer Lane and wind your way toward the present, and you’ll find that researchers’ aims in incorporating automated computations into chemistry haven’t changed much in decades. But their sense of what may be possible has changed dramatically.

The New Equipment section of a 1948 issue of C&EN described an office-sized electric mechanical computer that was designed with a modern-sounding goal: to enable “mathematical explorations into fields of scientific analysis that have been formerly economically infeasible.” And in 1952, Pittcon attendees learned that a mass spectrometer hooked up to an electronic digital computer could complete an analysis of a 20-component hydrocarbon mixture in 10 minutes. The instrument even typed out the results on a paper tape.

By 1956, C&EN was reporting that high-speed computers would eventually make possible “calculations which could not heretofore be attempted.” Such calculations, discussed at a quantum chemistry conference, might be useful in predicting carcinogenicity and other properties of compounds not yet synthesized.

Continue strolling through the 1960s and onward, and the bits of computer news quickly begin to sound more modern. “Computations Aid Oligonucleotide Analyses,” a 1961 headline proclaims, while stories from the 1970s extol the virtues of computer-based chemistry education and national computation centers.

Just a few years later, computer aficionados expressed high expectations for computer-based molecular design. As one researcher put it in 1979: “You take the advances in our ability to describe and understand molecular interactions, couple [those] with the electronics industry’s ability to give us computational tools—which is already beyond our expectations of 10 years ago—and in the future—I hope within my lifetime—all we’ll really need to do is decide on the ultimate physical or biological response we want from a molecule, and the computer will design it.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE