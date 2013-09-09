Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Route To On-Off Gene Control

RNA-guided system turns genes both on and off in cells, providing new options for studying protein expression and developing disease therapies

by Stu Borman
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A bacterial immune system component called CRISPR/Cas9 has been widely adopted in the past year for modifying genes and turning them on or off to study gene expression and develop new therapies. Timothy K. Lu and coworkers at MIT have now succeeded in both activating and repressing genes with the same Cas9 construct, just slightly modified by a customized guide RNA in each case to hit a different spot on a gene’s promoter (ACS Synth. Biol. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/sb400081r). The researchers note that the constructs are easier to design, synthesize, and validate than gene transcription control elements based on zinc finger proteins and transcription activator-like effectors and are more compact and versatile than CRISPR/Cas9 systems that turn genes on or off but not both. They also showed that their system can be used to turn synthetic gene promoters on and off in engineered yeast and human cells—a step toward creating synthetic circuits inside cells that could be used to detect or correct malfunctioning networks that cause disease.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE